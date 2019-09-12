After squandering a golden opportunity to secure a season-opening win, the New York Jets quite literally are limping into Week 2.
Jets coach Adam Gase revealed Thursday that a case of mono will prevent Sam Darnold from playing in New York’s “Monday Night Football” clash with the Cleveland Browns. It might not be just a one-week matter for the second-year quarterback either, as he reportedly is in jeopardy of missing his team’s Week 3 showdown with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Jets, Darnold’s illness is just a part of their current list of issues.
Gase all noted Le’Veon Bell, who played every offensive snap in his New York debut, is dealing with a shoulder ailment and will undergo an MRI on Thursday. All missing the Jets’ Thursday practice, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, is 2019 No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), who returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and registered four tackles in Week 1. Not to mention, the Jets already have lost two starters in wide receiver Quincy Enunwa and linebacker Avery Williamson to season-ending injuries.
Yikes.
The Jets’ slew of injuries coincides with an unforgiving early-season schedule. Following their matchups with the Browns and Patriots, New York will travel to Philadelphia and then host Dallas and New England, respectively. There was quite a bit of optimism surrounding Gang Green heading into the season, but it’s evaporating in a hurry.
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images