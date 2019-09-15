Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman wasted no time celebrating the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

New England made easy work of its AFC East rival with a 43-0 thrashing against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots now have outscored their opponents 76-3 through their first two games.

The game featured a couple of pick-six’s and Antonio Brown’s first touchdown with his new team, while New England moved to 2-0 on the season. And Edelman quickly took to Instagram to celebrate the W.

“duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun 🦈#OnToNY,” he captioned the photo, which features the wide receiver swimming amongst dolphins. Take a look:

New England now returns home to welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images