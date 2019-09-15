Julian Edelman wasted no time celebrating the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
New England made easy work of its AFC East rival with a 43-0 thrashing against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots now have outscored their opponents 76-3 through their first two games.
The game featured a couple of pick-six’s and Antonio Brown’s first touchdown with his new team, while New England moved to 2-0 on the season. And Edelman quickly took to Instagram to celebrate the W.
“duunnn dunnn… duuuunnnn duun… duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun 🦈#OnToNY,” he captioned the photo, which features the wide receiver swimming amongst dolphins. Take a look:
New England now returns home to welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium next Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images