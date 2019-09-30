Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics unofficially kick off their season Monday with media day, and newly-acquired point guard Kemba Walker is looking forward to the fresh slate.

Walker spoke about Boston’s chemistry entering the 2019-20 season on Monday, noting that he’s focused on the team’s camaraderie ahead of training camp.

“I want the camaraderie to be super high,” Walker said, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “I want us to have great chemistry as a team because it will translate on the court into wins.”

Celtics fans will welcome this attitude with open arms, especially following last year’s roller coaster season.

The Celtics begin training camp Tuesday at the Auerbach Center.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images