Marcus Stroman was among the players the New York Yankees looked into when they were looking to bolster their starting pitching at the trade deadline.

In the end, the Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal to send Stroman to the New York Mets after the Yankees would not meet the trade demands for the right-hander. The deal fell apart when the Yankees refused to include outfield prospect Clint Frazier in the deal, Yanks general manager Brian Cashman told Yahoo! Sports’ Wallace Matthews.

“We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker,” Cashman said. “We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason.”

Of course, that quote made its way to Stroman, who took to Twitter to point out some important facts about Cashman’s statement.

It’s worth noting that since joining the Mets, Stroman’s numbers have been higher than his season averages, posting a 3.86 ERA over 10 starts. But the Yankees’ starting rotation certainly has been far from their calling card, ranking 14th in ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images