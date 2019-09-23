Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has proved he has staying power.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch named the Boston Red Sox third baseman as the team’s “breakout player” for the 2019 season. The Red Sox called up Devers in 2017, and he became the team’s everyday third baseman last season. But he has taken great strides at the plate in 2019, making his recognition as Boston’s “breakout player” a no-brainier. After all which other Red Sox non-rookie, “made it clear they’re not leaving (the Major Leagues) any time soon,”as Leitch describes the breakout players he names?

“We all knew that the kid was going to bust loose one of these years,” Leitch wrote. “But did anyone see this coming (more than 30 homers and 50 doubles), and it coming so quickly?”

Devers, 22, reached the 30-homer mark Friday, becoming just the second third baseman in Major League Baseball history to amass 30 home runs and 50 doubles in a season.

Those who watch Boston closely realized months ago Devers was having a special 2019 season. He since has earned the esteem of Red Sox outsiders — like Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who described him as a “monster at the plate” earlier this month — and Leitch. As one of the brightest spots of Boston’s 2019 season, Devers deserves nothing less than such acclaim.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images