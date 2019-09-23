Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andrew Yang is a take a machine, especially when he’s tweeting about the New England Patriots.

The presidential hopeful, who hails from Schenectady, N.Y., clearly has an ax to grind with the six-time Super Bowl champions. Yang ripped the Patriots after they signed since-released Antonio Brown two weeks ago, and vented frustration Sunday afternoon as New England was blowing out the New York Jets.

Get a load of this take:

One underrated reason why the Patriots do so well – the AFC East is consistently terrible. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 22, 2019

Woooaahhhh! With takes that hot, Yang deserves a seat next to Ryan Clark.

But Yang doesn’t just tweet about the Patriots — no, no, no. In fact, his New York Giants analysis might be even hotter.

Prepare yourself:

Daniel Jones. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 23, 2019

Insane. Absolutely insane.

But wait, there’s more.

We present you the most fascinating tweet about Iowa in the history of the Hawkeye State:

Iowa is tight. Iowa is tight.

Yang might not be taking the world by storm during Democratic debates, but he’s the life of the party on NFL Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images