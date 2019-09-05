Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With training camp less than one month away, the Boston Celtics are continuing to add possible fits to their roster.

Boston signed forward Kaiser Gates to a training camp deal Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Gates is the 19th player under contract in Boston, meaning the Celtics have one more spot to fill before camp begins.

Gates, 22, played in 50 games last season for the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, averaging 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on 40.9 percent shooting. He posted 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in five summer league games with the Los Angeles Clippers this past July.

Gates, like center Tacko Fall, will be among the players competing for Boston’s 15th and final roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images