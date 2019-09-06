Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has improved his team’s prospects by saying he’s sorry.

Caesar’s Sportsbook seemingly concluded as much Friday when it improved the Raiders’ lines to win their Week 1 game against the Oakland Raiders from 2-point to one-point underdog, according to B/R Betting.

The Raiders move from +2 to +1 against the Broncos for MNF 👀 (via Caesars Sportsbook) https://t.co/aUuXZWvnE7 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 6, 2019

The slight shift in the Raiders’ betting odds immediately followed Brown’s apology to his teammates for his role in a reported heated altercation with team general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday at practice.

Reports claimed Thursday the Raiders were planning on suspending Brown, and the team’s betting lines soon plummetted from pick ’em to two-point underdogs.

But cooler heads apparently prevailed the next day, and Brown now is expected to play Monday in the season opener. And with that the odds changed again, ever so slightly.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images