We’ve been hearing from David Ortiz more and more on social media of late.

The Red Sox legend, who was shot in the lower abdomen on June 9, has been active on Instagram recently, posting photos from moving his daughter into college and a recent visit with New York Yankees slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

Boston manager Alex Cora also got in a visit with Ortiz, visiting with the retired slugger before the team departed for their West Coast road trip. Cora said a few members of the Red Sox also have been able to visit with Ortiz.

“He looks good,” Cora said. “He’s watching every game, he’s paying attention,” Cora told reporters Friday, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“I’m glad the boys were able to go over there. There’s a lot of guys who have stopped by throughout,” Cora said. “A lot of energy, obviously lost some weight. He’s back to eating mangu (mashed plantains) and salami and all that good stuff. He’s good. He’s in a good place.”

Ortiz underwent three surgeries after his shooting and has been recovering at home. So it certainly is good news to see that Ortiz is in good spirits.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images