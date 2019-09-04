The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be sticking to their asking price for Melvin Gordon, at least for now.
The Chargers rejected a trade offer from the Philadelphia Eagles, in which the star running back would go to Philly in exchange for Jordan Howard, an exchange for mid-round picks and Los Angeles paying a portion of Gordon’s salary, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday afternoon. The Chargers have made Gordon available for trade amid his contract holdout but they reportedly are demanding first-round and fifth-round draft picks for him. Needless to say, the Eagles’ reported offer falls well short.
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday night one team was interested in trading for Gordon. Breer’s subsequent reporting identifies the Eagles as the mystery suitor.
ESPN’s Field Yates suggested the Houston Texans might be interested in acquiring Gordon in the aftermath of Lamar Miller’s ACL injury. However, Los Angeles’ asking price might prove prohibitive for Houston, too.
That is until the regular season begins, and the wants and needs of interested teams come into stark focus.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images