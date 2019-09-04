Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be sticking to their asking price for Melvin Gordon, at least for now.

The Chargers rejected a trade offer from the Philadelphia Eagles, in which the star running back would go to Philly in exchange for Jordan Howard, an exchange for mid-round picks and Los Angeles paying a portion of Gordon’s salary, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Wednesday afternoon. The Chargers have made Gordon available for trade amid his contract holdout but they reportedly are demanding first-round and fifth-round draft picks for him. Needless to say, the Eagles’ reported offer falls well short.

There just hasn’t been much action on Gordon. And that’s not bc he can’t play. It’s bc there aren’t teams willing to fork over draft capital and the kind of $$$ Gordon wants. You could deal for him as a 1-year rental. But (as the Philly offer shows) that lessens his trade value. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2019

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Tuesday night one team was interested in trading for Gordon. Breer’s subsequent reporting identifies the Eagles as the mystery suitor.

ESPN’s Field Yates suggested the Houston Texans might be interested in acquiring Gordon in the aftermath of Lamar Miller’s ACL injury. However, Los Angeles’ asking price might prove prohibitive for Houston, too.

That is until the regular season begins, and the wants and needs of interested teams come into stark focus.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images