Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots are preparing for their 2019 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the wide receiver had an announcement to make on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old revealed the launch of “Julian Edelman’s Untitled Web Series With Julian Edelman,” a weekly YouTube series featuring a new video every Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. The “State of the YouTube Address” video featured some of Edelman’s typical humor in addition to plenty of outtakes.

“Effective immediately, I’ve decided to make more YouTube videos,” Edelman began, following a few bloopers. “So starting today, of course, I’ll be releasing a new video every Wednesday at 11 a.m. … There’s going to be a lot of bad acting, product placement and athletes awkwardly trying to read off the teleprompter. You’re going to laugh, you’re going to cry and you just might learn something.”

Check out the full clip here:

Edelman is no stranger to YouTube, though, as the three-time Super Bowl champ has made plenty of videos before.

“BurgerTyme,” “MovieTyme,” “SmoothieTyme” and “Prime Tyme” are all previous YouTube projects from Edelman featuring guest appearances from his teammates.

The Patriots and Steelers are set to kick off their seasons Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images