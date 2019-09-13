Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dolphins continued their free fall to the bottom in the latest update from Miami.

The Dolphins have granted second-year safety Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was the first to report the news Friday, citing multiple sources.

This report comes on the heels of the Fins floundering against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Miami lost 59-10 at home.

The Dolphins have granted permission to DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade, according to multiple sources who say Miami's asking price is too high. Dolphins have no comment. Story coming with help from @CameronWolfe — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 13, 2019

ProFootballTalk reported Sunday after Miami’s loss that multiple Dolphins players contacted their agents and “directed them to attempt to engineer trades elsewhere.”

Mortensen explained Friday that Fitzpatrick’s agent, Joel Segal, has been in contact with a number of teams but that they’ve so far been resistant to the current asking price, which reportedly includes a first-round pick.

Fitzpatrick recorded 80 tackles and two interceptions while playing all 16 games for the Dolphins during his rookie season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images