Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A notable detail in the AB saga emerged Sunday.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is the unnamed football player mentioned in the lawsuit filed last week against New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Marquise Brown, the cousin of Antonio Brown, reportedly faces no accusations. But the lawsuit stated an unnamed player was present on one of the evenings that ended in an alleged incident between Antonio Brown and his accuser, Britney Taylor, and he’ll likely be interviewed by the NFL to determine whether he has any information about what allegedly happened.

Taylor accused Antonio Brown of sexual assault and rape in the lawsuit. She’s expected to meet with the NFL on Monday, one week after her allegations against Antonio Brown went public and one day after the All-Pro wideout made his debut for the Patriots.

Marquise Brown is expected to give information that will support his cousin’s position, according to ProFootballTalk.

Antonio Brown totaled four catches for 56 yards with a touchdown Sunday in New England’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game with the Patriots, who signed the 31-year-old following his unceremonious exits from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders.

Marquise Brown was selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old, nicknamed “Hollywood,” has 12 catches for 233 yards with two touchdowns in two career NFL games.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images