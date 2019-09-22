Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This might surprise you, but Bill Belichick wasn’t exactly a chatter box Sunday morning.

It’s been an eventful weekend — and start to the season, for that matter — for the Patriots, headlined by the release of Antonio Brown on Friday. Belichick was asked by CBS’ Dana Jacobson about AB’s axing prior to New England’s Week 3 contest against the New York Jets. Not only did Belichick deflect the question, he effectively stared through Jacobson’s soul with a relentless glare.

It was a question Belichick never was going to answer, but one that needed to be asked nonetheless. FS1’s Nick Wright made as much clear via Twitter after a clip of the Belichick-Jacobson exchange began to make the rounds on social media.

(Warning: The tweet Wright quote tweets contains NSFW language)

Bill Belichick, the coach & GM of the Patriots, and highest paid coach in all of American sports, is just utterly indignant that there might be a question about the lunatic he signed to play WR & then had suit up a game after being accused of rape. https://t.co/K9TB12zJh2 — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 22, 2019

Wright wasn’t the only FS1 personality to be caught up in the Patriots storm Sunday. Shannon Sharpe promised to clap back at Brown on Monday after the ex-Patriots wideout put the “Undisputed” co-host on blast.

