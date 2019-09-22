Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown woke up Sunday morning ready to go to war on Twitter.

The maligned star wide receiver, released by the New England Patriots on Friday, burned a hole in his mobile device this morning with his activity on social media.

In the outrageous outburst, Brown said he was done with the NFL. In another spurt of tweets, he also attacked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown also went toe-to-toe with Shannon Sharpe, who had called the receiver out on social media.

Now, it appears all of those tweets have since been deleted.

Antonio Brown has deleted every tweet since the one announcing he will not be playing in the NFL anymore, including his shots at Robert Kraft, Shannon Sharpe and Big Ben. pic.twitter.com/qfTJUob99Z — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 22, 2019

All of this while news broke that Brown reportedly is filing a grievance against the Patriots in an attempt to collect his $10 million in guaranteed money.

However, it is being reported that Kraft will “never” pay Brown.

It seems like there will be plenty more to come from Brown, though it doesn’t seem like Bill Belichick in much of a mood to talk about the receiver anytime soon.

