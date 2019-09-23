FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ defense made history Sunday. They forced Patriots fans to go four straight games without complaining about the unit.

We kid. In all seriousness, the Patriots became the first team in the Super Bowl era to not allow a touchdown on defense through the first three weeks of the season. The Patriots did let up two touchdowns Sunday in their 30-14 win over the Miami Dolphins, but one came on a pick-six (offense) and one came on a muffed punt (special teams). It’s the second straight shutout the defense has pitched after beating the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in Week 2. The Patriots’ defense has let up just three points all season, and it came in the third quarter of their 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The unit is playing like its on rookie mode of a video game. The Jets gained just 105 yards Sunday. Le’Veon Bell gained just 1.9 yards per carry. Luke Falk threw for just 4.5 yards per passing attempt. The Patriots picked off Falk once and sacked him five times. This came after a four-pick, seven-sack performance in Week 2.

The Patriots lead the NFL in total defense, passing and rushing yards allowed, points allowed, passer rating allowed, yards per carry, sacks and interceptions. And probably more too, but there’s only so much room on the internet.

So, can they keep it up? Of course not. That would be impossible. But that doesn’t mean this unit isn’t the best in the NFL.

Outside of facing off against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers — a game that should not just be tossed aside because of Pittsburgh’s ensuing struggles — the Patriots have faced poor competition. The Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL and easily could go 0-16. The Jets were using a third-string quarterback, Luke Falk, who started the season on the practice squad.

But still. It’s not hard to see this unit is jelling as well as those on the early-2000s defensive dominant Patriots teams.

“Yeah, it’s pretty damn good,” linebacker Jamie Collins said Sunday.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton agreed with the notion that chemistry and communication is a strong suit with this unit.

“We just have a great group of guys who are excited every week to come in and put in work,” Shelton said. “It shows on Sundays. All I can say is it’s been great to be on the team and being able to add to the team’s success.”

The Patriots’ defense is relying on experience and continuity just as much as speed or skill. It’s a veteran group whose core has played together for years. Among key contributors, only defensive end Michael Bennett and outside linebackers Chase Winovich and Shilique Calhoun are first-year Patriots. Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower and Duron Harmon all have played on the Patriots’ last three Super Bowl-winning teams. Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Jonathan Jones have played on at least two Super Bowl championship teams. Adam Butler, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Jamie Collins and Stephon Gilmore all have at least two years of experience in the Patriots’ defense.

The Patriots face a more difficult test in Week 4 when they travel to play the Buffalo Bills. At least they’ll be facing off against starting quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills rank eighth so far this season in total offense. Allen has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns (three) through three weeks, however, so don’t be surprised if the Patriots’ defense is similarly smothering.

The defense’s biggest tests come in Weeks 9 and 14. The Patriots travel to play the Ravens in Baltimore on Nov. 3, and the Kansas City Chiefs come to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 8. The Ravens and Chiefs rank Nos. 1 and 2 in total offense, respectively, through three games.

But don’t discount the Patriots’ defensive performance just because of their competition. This unit is legit.

