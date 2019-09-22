Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are getting one of their starting offensive tackles back in Week 3.

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon is active Sunday for the Patriots’ matchup against the New York Jets. The Patriots will be without third-down back James White, however.

Here’s who will not play Sunday:

RB James White (personal)

TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)

FB James Develin (neck)

S Nate Ebner (groin)

OLB Shilique Calhoun (not injury related)

OT Korey Cunningham (healthy)

OL Caleb Benenoch (healthy)

Some notes:

— White is absent because his wife is giving birth to their first child. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed Week 1 because of the birth of his own child. Wide receiver Matthew Slater and linebacker Elandon Roberts had children right before the season. Lots of Patriots babies will grow up around the same age. They might need to start planning these pregnancies a little better, however.

— With LaCosse and Develin inactive, Ryan Izzo is the Patriots’ lone tight end, and Jakob Johnson will be New England’s fullback. The Patriots also could use offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor as a sixth blocker. Johnson, an International Pathway Program player, could be a bigger receiving threat than Develin. He has experience as a pass-catcher in college and last season in the German Football League.

— Ebner was a game-time decision and couldn’t go. He was added to the injury report Saturday night.

With White down, rookie Damien Harris will make his NFL debut. Expect Rex Burkhead to take over third-down duties from White.

— It’s unclear what’s going on with Calhoun. He didn’t practice this week. Deatrich Wise is active in his absence.

— Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was inactive last week. He’ll play Sunday after the Patriots cut Antonio Brown on Friday.

— With Cunningham and Benenoch inactive, the Patriots’ top reserve offensive linemen are both interior players — Eluemunor and James Ferentz. If something happens to Cannon or starting left tackle Marshall Newhouse, then left guard Joe Thuney likely would shift over to tackle.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports