Tom Brady turned 42 last month, but there’s other birthdays to be celebrated, according to the six-time Super Bowl champion himself.

The New England Patriots quarterback credits his durability to the “TB12 Method” and TB12 Sports, which apparently turned six on Sunday.

Brady shared a tweet wishing his brand a happy birthday, adding that he wears TB12 gear under his pads “all season” long.

Check it out:

Happy Birthday @TB12sports! I know what I’m wearing under the pads all season! https://t.co/k8azWNBZpL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 1, 2019

Brady and the Patriots are gearing up to begin their title defense on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Gillette Stadium when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images