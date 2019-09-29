Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of undefeated AFC East teams will meet at New Era Field on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots.

The 3-0 Bills are talented (especially on defense), disciplined and motivated — but are they for real? The Patriots, meanwhile, are, well, the Patriots.

Will this game go like so many Patriots-Bills games have gone before? Or is this the time the Bills finally show out for the city of Buffalo? We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this highly anticipated matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Courtney Cox for our Patriots-Bills “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live at 11 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

