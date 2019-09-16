Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Name a more unlikely ice bath duo than Antonio Brown and Ted Karras. Go ahead, try.

What seemed impossible only weeks ago came to fruition Monday when the New England Patriots receiver and center enjoyed a victorious ice bath together. The chilly hang out came a day after New England’s dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins, a game that included a mostly impressive debut for Brown.

Get a load of this photo, which showed up on Brown’s Instagram story Monday afternoon:

Antonio Brown and Ted Karras enjoying an ice bath together, for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/ycCqvzMn9A — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 16, 2019

“Cold tub dubs with big bro (Ted Karras).”

There really isn’t much else we can say about that image. Just let it roll over you.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images