Either the Ravens or the Chiefs will be handed their first loss of 2019 — but which one will it be?

Baltimore visits Kansas City in Week 3 of the NFL season as two of the league’s top quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, battle to maintain a perfect 2019 record. Both teams are 2-0 to start the season, but that will change for one of them come Sunday.

So, who will emerge victorious?

Here’s how to watch Ravens vs Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

