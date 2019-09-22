Will the Dolphins earn their first win of the season after being outscored by their opponents 102-10 in the first two weeks of the NFL season?
It’s not likely, given Miami will take on the 2-0 Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 action at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Josh Rosen will get his first start at quarterback as a member of the Dolphins, while Dak Prescott looks to lead his squad to a 3-0 start.
Here’s how to watch Dolphins vs. Cowboys:
When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images