The Red Sox are in danger of being swept out of Fenway Park to end their season.

Boston dropped its second straight game to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon 9-4. The Sox remained in the game until things unraveled in the sixth and the O’s broke the game open.

Jhoulys Chacin was roughed up a bit but Boston was able to take the lead early on back-to-back home runs in the first, but never were able to hold onto it.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 83-78, while the Orioles climbed to 54-107.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bleh.

The Red Sox just couldn’t crawl their way back after the O’s took the lead.

ON THE BUMP

— The Orioles wasted no time getting to Jhoulys Chacin in the first.

Jonathan Villar led off the game with a double before DJ Stewart knocked a two-run home run to right field for the 2-0 lead.

DJ Longball comin' at ya! 💣 pic.twitter.com/8rNtnUhweE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 28, 2019

Chacin gave up his second round-tripper of the game the following inning, this time a solo shot to Richie Martin to tie the game 3-3.

Renato Nunez ended Chacin’s afternoon with Baltimore’s third homer of the game. Nunez gave the O’s back the lead in the third with a solo dinger.

Renato doesn't always hit home runs. But when he does, he DESTROYS the ball! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/Yu83PQp1u4 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 28, 2019

— Bobby Poyner got the final out of the third.

— Heath Hembree pitched a 1-2-3 fourth with a strikeout.

— Ryan Brasier picked up two strikeouts in a scoreless fifth.

— Andrew Cashner ran into immediate trouble in the sixth by giving up a leadoff double to Chris Davis who later scored on an Austin Wynn single to make it 5-3.

The O’s added another run with a Richie Martin single giving Baltimore a three-run lead. Villar drove in another run with a single of his own to up the lead to 7-3. Another RBI single spelled the end of Cashner’s outing.

— Colten Brewer threw two pitches to get out of the top of the sixth.

He remained in the game for the seventh and amassed two strikeouts in a scoreless frame with some help from Rafael Devers.

— Josh Smith tossed a scoreless eighth, but didn’t have the same luck in the ninth when Trey Mancini took Smith deep into the Red Sox’s bullpen to make it 9-4.

— Bogaerts led the way for Boston with three hits. Sam Travis, Brock Holt and Chris Owings were the only batters to not collect a hit.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox tied the game and took the lead with just two swings of the bat in the first when Xander Bogaerts hit a game-tying home run followed by J.D. Martinez’s shot to for the 3-2 edge.

The power is on display today! Bogie and J.D. go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/3MCrvA7VDt — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2019

— Boston cut Baltimore’s lead in half when Sandy Leon singled home Sam Travis to make it 8-4.

— The Red Sox loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but were unable to produce a run.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Is this good?

With his 1st-inning HR, here are Bogie’s 2019 numbers:

33 HR

85 XBH

116 RBI pic.twitter.com/JmsXQQf5JU — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox close out their 2019 season Sunday afternoon against the Orioles. Eduardo Rodriguez goes for win No. 20 when he throws the first pitch at Fenway Park at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images