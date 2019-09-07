Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The second go at a bullpen game in as many days didn’t have the same result as Friday night.

The Red Sox amassed just one run in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Travis Lakins opened for Boston and threw two scoreless innings before New York put together a four-run fourth and never looked back, despite a late-inning rally attempt from the Sox.

Boston toted out eight pitchers, while Yankees starter J.A. Happ made it into the seventh before being pulled as he and the other New York pitchers kept the home team off the board until the ninth.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 76-66, while the Yankees climbed to 93-50.

GAME IN A WORD

Quiet.

A day after putting up six runs against New York, the Red Sox couldn’t do much Saturday afternoon.

ON THE BUMP

— Lakins began the game on a high note by pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

— Bobby Poyner followed that up with a scoreless, hitless frame of his own in the third.

— Things didn’t go as smooth for Ryan Weber, however.

He surrendered a leadoff single to DJ LeMahieu before getting Aaron Judge to strike out. Weber’s afternoon was over when Didi Gregorious doubled sharply to right.

— Colten Brewer tried to clean up the mess and immediately gave up a ground-rule double to make it 2-0 Yankees.

Edwin Encarnacion put New York up 4-0 when he blasted a two-run shot over the Green Monster.

Nobody even moved. pic.twitter.com/puL0brasNn — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 7, 2019

— The fifth belonged to Trevor Kelley and was able to get out of the inning unscathed after issuing two walks. The fifth ended with a nice catch by Christian Vazquez.

Snow cone anyone? Christian Vazquez with a SPECTACULAR catch! pic.twitter.com/xngPam24kM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2019

— Hector Velazquez loaded the bases in the sixth with a double and two walks, but was able to get out of the frame without allowing a run.

— Josh Smith pitched a scoreless seventh with a strikeout.

— Mike Shawaryn struck out the first two batters he faced before putting two men on. He was able to escape the eighth without any damage.

The right-hander returned for the ninth and allowed Encarnacion to drive in another run with a double to give the Yankees a 5-0 edge.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Happ cruised through Boston’s lineup, allowing just two hits through 6 1/3 innings, one of them being Xander Bogaerts’ 1,000th hit of his career in the fourth.

Making history. Congrats to Xander on his 1000th career hit! pic.twitter.com/8GalHRSBma — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 7, 2019

— The Red Sox put their first runner in scoring position in the eighth when Mitch Moreland and pinch-hitter Marco Hernandez sliced back-to-back singles to put two on with one out. But the team couldn’t capitalize and New York’s shutout remained intact.

— J.D. Martinez ended the shutout in the ninth when he clubbed a solo shot into Boston’s bullpen to make it 5-1.

— Mookie Betts, Bogaerts, Moreland, Martinez and Hernandez were the only members of the lineup to amass a hit.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Air Mookie.

UP NEXT

Boston continues its series with the Yankees on Sunday night with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images