Antonio Brown ending up with the New England Patriots didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.
Yes, news that the wide receiver had reached a one-year deal with the Patriots just hours after being released from the Oakland Raiders was a bit of a shocking turn of events, but Brown’s always seemed to have had an interest in catching passes from Tom Brady.
And the Patriots reportedly were chasing the superstar wideout in the offseason.
Ultimately, the Patriots couldn’t land a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers — who undoubtedly put the asking price insanely high for their AFC rivals. Nonetheless, news of any potential trade falling through in February was met mostly with applause from Patriots fans.
Well, these takes aged well.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images