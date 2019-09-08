Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown ending up with the New England Patriots didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.

Yes, news that the wide receiver had reached a one-year deal with the Patriots just hours after being released from the Oakland Raiders was a bit of a shocking turn of events, but Brown’s always seemed to have had an interest in catching passes from Tom Brady.

And the Patriots reportedly were chasing the superstar wideout in the offseason.

Ultimately, the Patriots couldn’t land a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers — who undoubtedly put the asking price insanely high for their AFC rivals. Nonetheless, news of any potential trade falling through in February was met mostly with applause from Patriots fans.

Patriots would never sign him! Not a team player, and couldn’t follow the coaches standards. A ball hog — Diane Sabourin (@DianeSabourin6) February 13, 2019

Thank god! His kind isn't needed or wanted in the city of champs — Nate Dog (@PATSWINNN) February 13, 2019

Brown is a cancer. Pats don’t need him! pic.twitter.com/YBNh1ZIRpu — William Swain (@wm_swain) February 13, 2019

Why would we want that #Diva ? — . (@BasstrackerBob) February 13, 2019

Great talent but team nightmare. Not the usual patriot way. — Tom Gebe34 (@Gebe33Thomas) February 13, 2019

No kidding, they aren’t that dumb. More likely to Arizona / SF , somewhere he can’t hurt them — MIKE@m4golf (@mikepardi31) February 13, 2019

Well, these takes aged well.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images