New of Antonio Brown agreeing to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many begging for the return of Rob Gronkowski.

The tight end retired in March and recently opened up about his decision to do so, stating his physical and mental health were in the decline and since has been using CBD to help with his recovery.

Now, even though Willie McGinnest took to Instagram to post a video of Gronk playing catch and captioned it with a tease of some news that’s supposedly going to drop Sunday night, it’s probably unlikely the 30-year-old will be making his return to the gridiron.

But that didn’t stop one Boston Bruins player from hopping on the hype train of the possibility of Gronkowski un-retiring.

Jake DeBrusk also posted to his Instagram account Saturday a picture of him and the three-time Super Bowl champion with the caption, “So you’re saying there’s a chance your playing 🏒 🤣 @gronk#summerfest”

Check it out:

We all can dream, right?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images