Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jay Groome hasn’t had the easiest road to Major League Baseball, but he’s hoping to get closer to that goal next year.

The Boston Red Sox selected the pitcher in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft, was shutdown in 2017 with a forearm strain and underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2018. Groome is recovering nicely, as shown by his outing with Short Season Lowell in which he pitched three innings with two walks and three strikeouts, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Afterward, Groome spoke to reporters about how he felt and his goals heading into next season.

“My goal really is just to throw as many innings as I can and just stay healthy,” he said, per Smith. “I’ve got a brand new arm, basically. So I know if I can maintain it and keep it healthy, the sky’s the limit.

“I’ve been feeling really good going off the mound,” he added. “The first inning, I didn’t feel that good, but I knew it was because I wasn’t finishing. I was kind of pulling off. The second inning, I got out there and I just felt my body was working and everything was working. The second and third innings were just like clockwork, really.”

While Red Sox fans have been patient in waiting to see his big-league debut, if he continues this trend and has a strong offseason, it certainly will prove to be worth the wait.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images