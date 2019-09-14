Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless is a big fan of Tom Brady. He also is nuts.

The FS1 talking head and co-star of “Undisputed,” essentially locks himself in his room on game days, where he has two 70-inch TVs, and completely shuts himself off from the outside world — including his wife.

Ernestine Sclafani Bayless currently is promoting for her new book “Balls: How to Keep Your Relationship Alive When You Live with a Sports-Obsessed Guy,” and in an interview with the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the couple revealed a story that perfectly depicts just how crazy — and superstitious — Bayless is when it comes to watching football.

“It turns out last year during the AFC Championship game when Tom Brady was intercepted in the end zone by the Chiefs’ Reggie Ragland, it was caused by Ernestine ruining Skip’s zen,” Marchand wrote.

“(Brady) did that because she stuck her head in to ask me about something that was completely irrelevant,” Bayless said of his wife, who was trying to deliver a letter he received.

“Her fuse can be shorter than mine and we had a battle all night long. We kissed and made up at the end of the night. I said, ‘I’m sorry, but it is just a jinx rule that you have to honor.'”

So if you ever thought Bayless’ love for Brady wasn’t genuine, we hope this paints a clear enough picture.

Of course, Bayless has Brady and the New England Patriots winning another Super Bowl this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images