Skip Bayless is a huge Cowboys fan. He’s also shown plenty of support for Tom Brady and the Patriots over the years.

Thus, it should come as no surprise he expects Dallas and New England to lock horns in Super Bowl LIV.

Both the Cowboys and Patriots are entering the 2019 NFL campaign with championship aspirations, and Bayless predicted Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that New England will defeat Dallas for football’s ultimate prize later this season.

"Not only will the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East again, but they'll win the NFC Championship, then play the Patriots in the Super Bowl and lose." — @RealSkipBayless gives his Super Bowl prediction pic.twitter.com/KbDbWkeXwE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 6, 2019

This isn’t really a bold prediction. The Patriots are coming off their sixth title in franchise history and are a popular pick to secure another Lombardi Trophy, whereas the Cowboys have enough talent to at least contend for a playoff spot, especially after signing running back Ezekiel Elliott to a long-term contract extension.

His prediction still is worth noting, though, if only because Bayless ultimately went with his head over his heart in suggesting the Cowboys won’t be able to overcome Brady and the Patriots on the game’s biggest stage come February.

