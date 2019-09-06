Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States’ and Mexico’s men’s soccer teams will renew hostilities not too long after their last tiff ended.

The teams will play Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium in an exhibition game between the region’s soccer powers. The matchup is their first of the September international break and should test the teams’ mettle under first-year head coaches Tata Martino and Gregg Berhalter.

The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 on July 7 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. While Friday’s game won’t be nearly as important, contests between these neighbors never are mere friendlies.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images