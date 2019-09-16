Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Gostkowski offered an honest assessment of his performance after he missed three kicks Sunday afternoon.

The veteran kicker pulled a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide right and shanked two extra points during the New England Patriots’ 43-0 pasting of the Maimi Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I stunk today,” Gostkowski told Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald after the game. “Not my day. It was pretty terrible on my part. Today just sucked.”

Gostkowski had some accuracy issues during the preseason as he adjusted to new holder Jake Bailey, but he was perfect last week in New England’s season opener, going 3-for-3 on extra points and drilling 25-, 35-, 39- and 41-yard field goals.

The 35-year-old said he won’t let Sunday’s rough outing shake his confidence.

“I’m not going to sit around and sulk about it,” Gostkowski told Duffy. “I know I stunk. I know I need to get better. It’s just frustrating.”

Gostkowski also struggled in the Patriots’ 2018 visit to Miami, missing a field goal and an extra point in a game New England lost by one point.

