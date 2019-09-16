Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom has had to overcome a lot in his life, both as a person and as an athlete.

But apparently, ballroom dancing is one of the more difficult things he’s ever had to tackle physically.

So when asked to compare the athleticism required for both dancing and basketball ahead of the show’s premiere this week, Odom didn’t hesitate to reveal which he finds more challenging.

“I would have to say (“Dancing with the Stars”) is harder (than NBA practices),” Odom told Us Weekly.

Simply put, dancing isn’t necessarily his forte.

“For me there is no comparison,” Odom said, per Us Weekly. “One comes naturally to me and one I have to learn.”

That said, plenty of athletes have learned to dance on the hit program. But while NFL players have fared well in the past (four winners out of 27 seasons), NBA players have not. Rick Fox is the highest-placing NBA star in the show’s history, landing 6th place during Season 11 in 2010.

Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images