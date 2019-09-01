Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Verlander Sunday tossed his third career no-hitter in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This was the right-hander’s second no-no at Rogers Centre, making him the first pitcher ever to throw two no-hitters in the same road park. But somehow, there’s one stat that may be more impressive.

Verlander, who turned 36 earlier this year, ramped up his velocity for the ninth inning. All five of his fastest pitches Sunday came in the game’s final at-bat.

.@JustinVerlander brought it in the 9th. All five of his fastest pitches came in the final at-bat of the game.🔥 pic.twitter.com/D7ZVI8oalz — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 1, 2019

Impressive.

The Houston Astros remain in the driver’s seat with a double-digit lead in the American League West standings.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images