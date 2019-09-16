Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown looked right at home Sunday afternoon.

Brown, a South Florida native, impressed in his Patriots debut, catching four passes for 56 yards with a touchdown as New England throttled the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. It was unclear heading into the Week 2 tilt how much playing time the star wideout would see, but rigorous preparation in the lead-up to Sunday’s tilt allowed AB to make an impact.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection celebrated his first victory in a Patriots uniform with family and friends, and he shared a few of those moments with loved ones on his Instagram page. The first postgame photo posted featured Brown embracing his dad, Arena League Football legend Eddie Brown, coupled with the caption “Love u pops.” The father-son moment warmed Tom Brady’s heart, and the Patriots QB expressed as much in the post’s comment section.

“❤️🙏🏼,” Brady wrote.

Eddie Brown made an impact on his son’s Patriots tenure before the All-Pro wideout played his first snap for New England. Antonio, who’s donned No. 84 for the majority of his NFL career, is rocking 17 for the Patriots, the number Eddie, an AFL Hall of Famer, wore throughout his time with the Firebirds.

As for Brady and Brown, the Patriots QB believes the duo is “just getting started,” which sounds like bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images