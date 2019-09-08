Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown didn’t waste any time showing love for his new squad and teammates.

Brown ripped off four Instagram posts shortly after reportedly signing with the New England Patriots, which included a misspelling of “Foxborough” as well as somewhat of a remix of “The Patriot Way.” The seven-time Pro Bowl selection also shared a photo with fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman, who clearly is pretty pumped up about AB taking his talents to New England.

Patriots fans weren’t the only ones joyed by Brown’s Edelman-inspired post. Tom Brady also found his way into the comment section, responding with “❤️❤️.”

Considering he now has arguably the best collection of wideouts to throw to, it’s easy to understand why Brady’s spirits are high.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images