Antonio Brown has arrived in New England.

The Patriots receiver (still feels weird to say) landed at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island shortly before noon Sunday. Brown, who signed with the Patriots on Saturday, is not eligible to play in the team’s season opener Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Upon his arrival, Brown was greeted by a few fans looking for autographs.

Take a look:

Antonio Brown greeted by (a few) Patriots fans after arriving at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island. pic.twitter.com/PT2Zb1Ay50 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019

And here’s Brown stopping off the plane:

Antonio Brown's first touchdown in New England — 11:40 a.m. ET in Warwick, Rhode Island (on ESPN's NFL Countdown). pic.twitter.com/np3NgOayam — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2019

Yes, this story has reached “Antonio Brown tracker” levels.

It’s a virtual certainty that Brown will post more newsworthy material on social media throughout his first day as a Patriot. Let’s just hope it’s not as questionable as some of his initial posts were.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images