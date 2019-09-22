Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady made it be known during the preseason that we could expect big things from him in the fashion department over the course of the 2019 campaign.

It’s been a mild start to the season from Brady in that regard, but he did bring a little flair to Gillette Stadium on Sunday morning.

It wasn’t Brady’s blue collared shirt that grabbed Pats fans’ attention prior to New England’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. It was the way the six-time Super Bowl champion donned the threads, as he went with a half tuck as he made his way to the locker room.

Check it out:

Looks like Brady is operating under his own tuck rule.

Sorry, we had to.

If you happened to miss Brady’s bold fashion statement, we can’t blame you in the slightest. You probably were consumed by all of the social media nonsense from former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images