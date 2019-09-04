Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Captains practices aren’t mandatory, but that didn’t stop dozens of Boston Bruins from attending the first session Wednesday morning in Brighton.

With the official start of training camp still over a week away, there was a handful of veterans in attendance, some of whom will speak later Thursday for the first time since last season ended. Among those present included goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, defenseman Zdeno Chara and forwards David Backes, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, Danton Heinen and Chris Wagner.

Of particular note is David Backes, since just last week he was rumored by NHL Network to be dealing with an injury. He was a full participant in practice, not showing any signs of reservation.

Both Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo were absent, hardly a surprise given they remain unsigned restricted free agents. McAvoy shared photos on Instagram with winger David Pastrnak at the US Open on Tuesday.

Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid participated in the session, wearing a full Columbus Blue Jackets practice getup. He’s an unrestricted free agent that still is without a contract.

Plenty of youngsters who will be participating in rookie camp, including Anders Bjork, Zach Senyshyn and Urho Vaakanainen, took part in the session. Rookie camp begins Thursday, with the Rookie Challenge starting Friday in Buffalo.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images