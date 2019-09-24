Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins eked out a 4-3 win in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in Boston’s fourth game of the preseason, and three players stood out amongst the rest.

Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak and David Backes all put together impressive performances Monday evening, with Rask saving 16 of 17 shots he faced. Although neither Pastrnak nor Backes scored any of the Bruins four goals, they did manage to combine for four assists against the Flyers.

