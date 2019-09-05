Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team hasn’t looked great through two games of the FIBA World Cup, but Team USA nevertheless is 2-0 in China.

Kemba Walker and Co. continue their quest for gold Thursday morning when they take on Japan. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who injured his ankle in Monday’s overtime win over Turkey, is not expected to play.

Here’s how to watch USA-Japan online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

