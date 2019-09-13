It’ll be a battle between Cougars on Friday night in Houston.
The 20th-ranked Washington Cougars and the Houston Cougars are set to kick off Week 3 college football action.
Washington State opened up their season with a pair of cupcake game victory against New Mexico State and Northern Colorado, so Houston will mark its first real test. Houston is 1-1 thanks to a convincing win over Prairie View and an 18-point season-opening loss to fifth-ranked Oklahoma.
Here’s how to watch Friday’s Washington State-Houston game.
When: Friday, Sept. 13 at 9:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
