Antonio Brown remains a member of the New England Patriots, and he may even be suiting up this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. But he won’t doing so with a Xenith helmet.

The helmet manufacturer pulled its endorsement with the wide receiver according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown announced his endorsement to much fanfare given the saga he went through while with the Oakland Raiders regarding his old helmet being phased out by the NFL. Now with the Patriots, Brown noticeably was not wearing his new helmet during his first practices in Foxboro.

It’s unclear whether the seperation comes as a result of allegations of sexual assault and rape were brought against brought in a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor, or because he opted to not wear the helmet while practicing with the Patriots.

Either way, it seems like Brown is back on the helmet market.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images