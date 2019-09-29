Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It feels like it only was a matter of time before Vontaze Burfict reverted back to his old ways.

The Oakland linebacker, who’s owned the reputation as one of the NFL’s dirtiest players for the majority of his eight-year career, was ejected from the Raiders’ Week 4 contest with the Colts in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. After Jacoby Brissett connected with Jack Doyle for a 5-yard gain, Burfict flew in and laid a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on the Indianapolis tight end. Referees wasted little time showing Burfict the exit.

Burfict almost certainly will be handed further punishment from the NFL. Given Burfict’s history of unsportsmanlike plays, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the impending discipline on the heavier side.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images