Odell Beckham Jr. was used to making highlight-reel one-handed catches at MetLife Stadium as a member of the New York Giants, and he kept that trend going in a new uniform.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver, who returned to MetLife on Monday night to take on the New York Jets, reeled in an impressive one-handed catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Take a look:

Odell making his presence known in his return back to MetLife 😤@obj 📺: #CLEvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/ESIacEHjwJ pic.twitter.com/Nq6bstvh9H — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2019

Even though it wasn’t against his former team, we’re sure it still had significant meaning to Beckham.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images