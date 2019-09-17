Odell Beckham Jr. was used to making highlight-reel one-handed catches at MetLife Stadium as a member of the New York Giants, and he kept that trend going in a new uniform.
The Cleveland Browns wide receiver, who returned to MetLife on Monday night to take on the New York Jets, reeled in an impressive one-handed catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Take a look:
Even though it wasn’t against his former team, we’re sure it still had significant meaning to Beckham.
Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images