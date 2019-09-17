Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun have a real firecracker in point guard Courtney Williams.

She’s even dubbed herself the “Energy Kid.”

“You want some energy? Come holla at me,” she joked with WTNH’s John Pierson this week.

Williams brings boundless energy with her each time she steps on the court, and her spirit certainly resonates with her fellow Sun teammates.

“Courtney is definitely a one-of-a-kind,” guard Rachel Banham told Pierson. “Her energy is great. We love it. We all have fun with it.

But center Jonquel Jones says her energy goes beyond simply having fun on the court.

“She’s always in my ear talking to me, you know, picking me up when I need it,” Jones said. “So yeah, it means a lot and it goes a long way.”

She’s also averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season, energizing the Sun’s scoreboard as well.

"Want some energy, come holla at me!" @CourtMWilliams has enough 🔥 to power the entire @ConnecticutSun ! Even head coach @CurtMillerWBB is plugged in to the "Energy Kid" on the eve of the @WNBA playoffs! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/4aPnP9JCFc — John Pierson (@JPPierson) September 16, 2019

Connecticut hopes to utilize Williams’ energy to the fullest come Tuesday when the Sun kick off the WNBA semifinals against the Los Angeles Sparks at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss