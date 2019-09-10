Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy wasn’t in Foxboro on Sunday night, as he had a far more important matter to attend to. But his teammates made sure he was able to take part in the postgame celebration.

Van Noy was inactive for the New England Patriots’ 2019 season opener, as his wife, Marissa, went into labor with their first child. Trae Ledgend Van Noy’s birth coincided with a rout at Gillette Stadium, which saw the Patriots down the Pittsburgh Steelers by the 30 points. The veteran linebacker managed to keep tabs on the primetime clash, and his live tweets of the game were off the charts.

Patriots players understandably were fired up in the locker room after securing a statement win over a conference rival. But their spirits grew even higher once Bill Belichick revealed a cell phone that had Van Noy on FaceTime.

You can watch the scene unfold in the video below.

How do we feel about a Sunday night victory in Foxboro?! Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/zw8epwTLrV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2019

Now that’s what it’s all about.

Van Noy is expected to be back in action Sunday afternoon when the Patriots travel to Miami for a divisional tilt with the Dolphins. Week 2 also could mark the New England debut of Antonio Brown, who officially was added to the team’s 53-man roster Monday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images