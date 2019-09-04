The Patriots effectively have become a shoo-in for the AFC Championship Game, but Chris Simms doesn’t see New England competing for a conference title in the upcoming season.

Predicting the Patriots to fall short of the AFC title game isn’t completely off-base. After all, several of New England’s conference foes grew stronger in the offseason, which will make Bill Belichick and Co.’s task of reaching a ninth consecutive AFCCG that much more difficult. It wouldn’t be a total shock to see the Patriots bounced from the playoffs by the likes of the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers, but Simms sees the reigning Super Bowl champs falling to an unlikely source: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I can’t believe it either, but I’m playing the percentages here,” Simms said on NBC Sports’ “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.” “I think there are teams that can come up and give the Patriots problems, right? Jacksonville two years ago when they had them down 20-10. The Baltimore Ravens, the same way, with those years with Joe Flacco and Ray Lewis. They gave the Patriots runs for their money, let alone beat them a few times. Why? They’re sound, they don’t turn the ball over, their defense is a force to be reckoned with. They don’t try to match you with wits. You’re not going to out-wit the Patriots. It’s gonna be, can you play sound football? Can you physically, maybe make some plays and beat them into the ground that way? I think the Jaguars’ defense is super talented to give (Tom) Brady and them troubles. I’m going with Nick Foles and his clutchness and the fact that the Patriots have been in the AFC Championship Game, how many years in a row is it now? I’m playing the percentages. This is the year they get caught sleeping at home and lose a game.”

Simms’ expectations for the Jaguars might be a bit ambitious. Foles benefitted from a great system and supporting cast throughout his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. His collection of weapons in Jacksonville is average at best and, for what it’s worth, he’s never played a full 16-game slate over the course of his seven-year career. Foles, obviously, has an incredible playoff run to his credit, but he’s yet to prove he can get the job done from wire to wire.

So yeah, projecting the Jaguars to take down the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in January probably is a stretch. There’s a real chance Jacksonville misses the playoffs entirely.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images