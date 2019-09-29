Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have looked awfully impressive through three weeks, but are they the best team in the football?

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin sure thinks so.

The Patriots have shined on both sides of the ball thus far. That said, some would argue New England has tremendously benefitted from a light early-season schedule, as all three of its victories have come against teams still looking for their first win in 2019. Still, Irvin believes there’s one key factor that separates the reigning Super Bowl champions from the rest of the pack.

“We have some good ones out there, but the team that’s really had a grip on this thing for quite a while, it’s probably the New England Patriots,” Irvin said Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning. “Just from an experience standpoint. They’ve been there before. They know how to do it. They know what to expect. (Bill) Belichick does a great job of drilling in the important factors as they go deeper and deeper into the season and he hammers home all of the things that they have to focus on. So right now, early in the season, I say the Patriots are the best undefeated team.”

We’re a bit surprised Irvin didn’t pick his beloved Dallas Cowboys, who arguably have been the NFC’s most impressive team through three weeks.

We’ll receive a better idea of just how strong this Patriots squad is Sunday afternoon when they visit the 3-0 Buffalo Bills, who will be hungry for an upset over their AFC East division rival.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images