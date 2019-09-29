Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott seemed peeved with two New England Patriots coaches who were lingering at the end of pregame warmups Sunday.

McDermott shooed away Patriots coaching assistant Brian Belichick and another New England staffer who appeared to be Kevin Spencer at the end of the Bills’ warmups. Brian Belichick is head coach Bill Belichick’s youngest son. Belichick mostly assists the secondary, while Spencer works with special teams.

The Patriots and Bills share a tunnel into the locker room. The Bills were finishing up their warmups in the end zone closest to the tunnel.

Anyone in the stadium can watch warmups, but perhaps McDermott was concerned the Patriots coaches could overhear the conversation.

The Patriots take on the Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at New Era Field.

