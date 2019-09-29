Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will play their final game of 2019 Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. A long, confusing and ultimately disappointing season finally will come to an end.

Alas, there is something to look forward in the matinee contest at Fenway Park.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez will take the hill in search of his 20th win of the season. He would be the first Red Sox left-hander to win 20 games since Mel Parnell in 1953.

The Orioles will counter with righty Chandler Shepherd.

As for the lineups, Mookie Betts will lead off and play right field with Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez rounding out the top of the order. Gorkys Hernandez will fill in for Andrew Benintendi in left field while Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (83-78)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Gorkys Hernandez, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (19-6, 3.80 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (54-107)

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Austin Hays, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Renato Nunez, 1B

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Stevie Wilkerson, RF

Austin Wynns, C

Richie Martin, SS

Chandler Shepherd, RHP (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

